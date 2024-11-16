Gervonta Davis Threatens To “Beat The Brakes Off” Jake Paul After Mike Tyson Fight

The 58-year-old legend went eight full rounds with Paul but was still the target of plenty of negativity.

Pro boxer Gervonta Davis had some choice words for Jake Paul following his match against heavyweight champ Mike Tyson on Friday night (November 15).

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Davis berated the former YouTube personality, writing, “To the bozo that shared the ring w Mike…you a whole bozo for this and you didn’t get the job done. [S###] head.” He added, “One more thing, I’m gonna beat the brakes off Jake when I catch em…upper cut j## j## left hook upper cut … hook. Watch.”

‼️ Gervonta Davis blasting Jake Paul after he beat Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/5H1XDf3Sdb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2024

Mike Tyson went eight full rounds with the 27-year-old Paul but was still the target of plenty of negativity. Shortly after the fight ended, The Game posted on social media in defense of Tyson.

“I see all these weird celebrities n!%%as saying Mike looked bad, this was sad & disgusting etc,” he wrote. “Y’all goofy. I saw a 58 year old legend go 8 rounds with a 27 year old in front of the world in a sold out football stadium n walk away with 20 million dollars, his dignity & yet another achievement he said was only for HIM. I’m proud of you champ!!!”

His caption read: “@MikeTyson you were my hero as a child & nothing has changed since then for me !!!!! Thank you for your contribution to the culture then & now.”

Davis appears to have similar sentiments. In another Instagram post, he shared a photo of the 58-year-old champ and wrote, “You will forever be a legend…rather you like it or not and it will never be another one! And I understand you so well. All that s### don’t mean nothing!”

People tuned in to see how Tyson would fair against an opponent nearly two decades after retirement. In 2005, Tyson admitted he wasn’t really cut out for fighting at that point in his life.

I” don’t have the guts to be in this sport anymore,” Tyson said at the time. “I don’t want to disrespect the sport that I love. My heart is not into this anymore. I’m sorry for the fans who paid for this. I wish I could have done better. I want to move on with my life. It’s time to move on with my life and be a father, take care of my children.”

Following his loss to Paul, he expressed nothing but gratitude, saying, “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself. I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”