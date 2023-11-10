Giggs Pays Tribute To Diddy Following Star-Studded London Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy and Giggs put on an electrifying show in London for their epic One Night Only event, featuring a star-studded cast of performers.

Giggs is paying tribute to Diddy following their electrifying One Night Only event in London earlier this week.

The Hip-Hop icons from opposing sides of the Atlantic were joined onstage by an all-star lineup, including Shyne, who reunited with the Bad Boy Records boss to perform “Bad Boyz” and “Bonnie & Shyne,” from the Belize City rapper’s eponymously named debut album.

Diddy and Giggs wowed the crowd with their debut performance of the collab single, “Mandam,” alongside their respective hits at the sold-out charity show. The pair were also joined onstage by their sons King Combs and ML.

Elsewhere during the iconic show, U.K. rap heavyweights Potter Payper, Youngs Teflon and Tiny Boost lit up the stage in front of their home crowd.

Giggs thanked Diddy and their guests in an Instagram post Thursday to commemorate the “Legendary night.”

Before the show, Diddy revealed he wanted a bigger venue until Giggs convinced him otherwise.

“It was my idea,” he told The Voice. “I’d never done a show at the London O2 so I wanted to do it there then Giggs was like, no, let’s do something more intimate, just me and you and I liked that way better because it could be an all charity event.

“This was a way for me to get out here and touch the people,” he added. “Show my appreciation and also promote my new album.”