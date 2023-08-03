U.K. Rap Titan Potter Payper Released From Prison, Heads To Soup Kitchen Within 24 Hours

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

​​​Potter Payper walked out of jail a free man earlier this week, and within a day, he was spotted giving back at a South London soup kitchen.

The East London native was reportedly back behind bars in April 2023, although the specifics of his detention have not been confirmed. However, his release was announced on Tuesday (August 1) via the record label he founded.

In a video shared on the official 36 The Label Instagram account, Potter Payper can be seen exiting the prison gates with his belongings in plastic sacks. The video was captioned “Real Back In Style,” in reference to the rapper’s latest album. The U.K. rap banger was released in April 2023 amid reports Potter Payper was back in prison.

Potter Payper Donates Food And Clothing To London Charity

A day after walking free from prison, Potter Payper paid a visit to Brixton Soup Kitchen, a charity providing meals and support services to disadvantaged locals. The “Gangsteritus” hitmaker talked with locals while handing out clothing supplies.

Brixton Soup Kitchen shared a video of his visit and gave a “massive” thanks to Potter Payper. The caption revealed the rapper also donated “meals and warm clothes to the homeless and less fortunate families in London.”

In a recent interview, Potter Payper revealed he’s inspired by the late rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle.

“I’m inspired by people that don’t quit, people who stand firm in their beliefs and won’t be moved,” he said in an interview ahead of his appearance on Colors X Studios in April.

“I’m inspired by people that come from similar situations to me, who have been in and out of the social care system, or in and out of prison, but still manage to maintain a positive and purposeful life and give back,” Payper added. “Good people do bad things all the time, and bad people do good things all the time. I’m inspired by the bad people that do good things.”

Watch Potter Payper’s Colors performance below.