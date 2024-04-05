GloRilla Names Her Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker also lists her dream collaborations.

GloRilla broke onto the mainstream Hip-Hop scene with her 2022 single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Two platinum songs and a Grammy nomination later, the Memphis native dropped her new Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape on Friday (March 5).

Before the release of Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an episode of the former NFL star’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Sharpe asked Big Glo to share her personal Mount Rushmore of rappers.

“We’re going who I think is the best and not my favorites,” GloRilla told Shannon Sharpe. The 24-year-old recording artist then named Lil Wayne, Drake, Eminem and JAY-Z for Hip-Hop’s Mount Rushmore.

Big Glo also shouted out Beyoncé as the top person she wants to work with on music. The rest of the Collective Music Group representative’s list of dream collaborators included Drake, Lil Wayne, Future and Chief Keef.

Ehhthang Ehhthang contains features by Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey and Finesse2tymes. Previously, GloRilla linked up with other acts such as Latto, JT, Cardi B, Lil Durk, Ciara, Don Toliver, G Herbo and more.

GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang hosts the “Yeah Glo!” single. That track peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the second Top 40 hit of Glo’s career following “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B (No. 9).