GloRilla Defends Female Rappers Criticized For Being One-Dimensional

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

GloRilla reacted to a complaint made by Fabolous, who said only one style of female rap was being promoted in the music industry.

GloRilla dismissed criticism of female rappers in an interview with GQ published on Wednesday (December 13). The CMG artist questioned the notion of her male counterparts offering more diverse content in their music compared to women in Hip-Hop.

“What men rap about?” she asked. “Killing, f######, robbing, cars, money. Females rapping about the same s###. But guess what? We’re not killing. We’re not in gangs. We’re not robbing. That’s what men be doing. What we doing? We’re sitting pretty, we’re popping our s###, we’re hustling, we’re getting money. We f###, so we rap about what we do.”

GloRilla defended herself and other women in Hip-Hop when asked about comments made by Fabolous. Last July, Fab said there was only one style of female rap music being promoted in today’s current music climate.

“Love hearing female rappers talking some real s###,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

He continued, “No disrespect to any female rappers out, but I think there’s only 1 style of female rap/Hip-Hop being promoted, programmed and looked at as successful now.”

Fabolous’ opinion received a mixed reaction on social media. Some observers agreed with him while others thought he was disingenuous and hypocritical. Fans pointed to him collaborating with the City Girls on Diddy’s single “Act Bad,” which dropped a few months before he griped about the type of women finding success in today’s Hip-Hop landscape.

GloRilla rose to fame when her Hitkidd-produced song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became a viral sensation in 2022. The track’s success helped her secure a record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG. Last year, she scored her first Top 10 hit when she teamed up with Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.