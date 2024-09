Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The honor arrives more than a year after Drake was gifted the Key to Memphis.

GloRilla had a reason to celebrate over Labor Day weekend. The Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School graduate, who began pursuing music as a teen, was one of the special guests on deck for the Tennessee city’s annual 901 Day, a reference to the area code.

On Sunday (September 1), the Collective Music Group artist shared several photos of herself onstage downtown, where she was handed the Key to Memphis. She wrote in the caption, “Memphis made me Frayser raised me. I got da key to my cityyyyy ahhhhh Happy 901 day MEMPHIS!!!!!!”

She got props from Megan Thee Stallion, Kid Capri, Lola Brooke and a slew of others in the comment section of the post.

The honor arrives more than a year after Drake was gifted the Key to Memphis. Drake spent summers as a child in Memphis. His father, Dennis Graham, is from Tennessee’s second-most populous city. Throughout his career, Drake paid homage to his “second home” in his music and videos.

“We love our own. Memphis music touches the world. You got a lot of Memphis blood in you and you’re definitely touching the world,” Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery told Drake.

Footage of Drake receiving the key to Shelby County went viral on social media. One Twitter user reacted by tweeting, “This [is] so disrespectful to [Young Dolph], Key Glock, GloRilla, [Three 6 Mafia], Yo Gotti, [Moneybagg Yo]… need I go on?!”

GloRilla quote-tweeted that critic and added her own thoughts on their complaints about Drake accepting a key to Shelby County.