GloRilla Responds To Fan Complaining About Drake Getting A Key To Memphis-Area County

County Chairman Mickell Lowery says Drizzy has Memphis blood in him.

Apparently, some people are upset that Toronto-raised recording artist Drake got a key to Shelby County. Memphis is the county seat of that Tennesse locale. One fan even complained on behalf of Memphis rap stars such as GloRilla.

Drake spent summers as a child in Memphis. His father, Dennis Graham, is from Tennessee’s second-most populous city. Throughout his career, Drake paid homage to his “second home” in his music and videos.

“We love our own. Memphis music touches the world. You got a lot of Memphis blood in you and you’re definitely touching the world,” Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery told Drake.

Footage of Drake receiving the key to Shelby County went viral on social media. One Twitter user reacted by tweeting, “This [is] so disrespectful to [Young Dolph], Key Glock, GloRilla, [Three 6 Mafia], Yo Gotti, [Moneybagg Yo]… need I go on?!”

I got this key almost a year ago ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BKLM4kr3N5 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 29, 2023

GloRilla quote-tweeted that critic and added her own thoughts on their complaints about Drake accepting a key to Shelby County, Tennessee. The “Tomorrow 2” rapper posted, “I got this key almost a year ago ❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this week at the 2023 BET Awards, GloRilla made it clear she is a fan of Drake. The 23-year-old Anyways, Life’s Great EP creator spoke about her desire to collaborate with the OVO Sound leader in the future.

“Most definitely. We’re gonna try to make it work,” said GloRilla about potentially making music with the five-time Grammy winner. GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” earned a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Additionally, GloRilla picked up six nominations at this year’s BET Awards which took place on Sunday, June 25. She also performed “Lick or Sum” at the ceremony. Glo did win Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.