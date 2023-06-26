GloRilla Wants To Collaborate With Drake: “We Gonna Try To Make It Work”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the Memphis rapper perform “Lick Or Sum” at the 2023 BET Awards.

GloRilla walked into the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 25) with the second most nominations for any artist. OVO Sound leader Drake was the only act to score more nods this year.

GloRilla nabbed six nominations for Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist and two for Best Collaboration.

Drake scored seven nominations, including Album Of The Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. The Canadian entertainer won two 2023 BET Awards: Best Collaboration (“Wait for U” with Future and Tems) and Best Group (with 21 Savage).

Billboard spoke to GloRilla on the ceremony’s pre-show red carpet. The 23-year-old Anyways, Life’s Great EP rapper discussed possibly partnering with Drake for a musical collaboration in the future.

“Most definitely. We’re gonna try to make it work,” GloRilla replied when asked if fans could see her make a song with Drake. In addition, Big Glo shouted out Chicago-bred rapper Chief Keef as someone who influenced her musically.

GloRilla Ran Through The Three 6 Mafia-Inspired “Lick Or Sum” At The 2023 BET Awards

GloRilla previously collaborated with Latto, JT, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk and Don Toliver. Her “Tomorrow 2” single featuring Cardi B peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Tomorrow 2” picked up BET Award nominations for Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration.

GloRilla also performed “Lick Or Sum” at this year’s BET Awards. Oscar-winning Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J produced the song that incorporates elements from “Slob on My Nob” by Tear Da Club Up Thugs.

While GloRilla lost the Best New Artist BET Award to R&B singer Coco Jones, she has managed to receive recognition for her breakout year from Spotify and Apple Music. The iHeartRadio Music Awards also named Glo as one of the Best New Hip Hop Artists of 2023.

Beyoncé and SZA, meanwhile, won the most 2023 BET Awards with three each. Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tied with SZA’s SOS for the Album Of The Year trophy. SZA also won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video Of The Year (“Kill Bill”). Queen Bey won the Viewer’s Choice Award (“Break My Soul”) and the BET Her Award (“Break My Soul”) as well.