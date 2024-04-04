GloRilla Explains Blocking Kai Cenat: “That Wasn’t Serious”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker sits down with Shannon Sharpe.

GloRilla will drop her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape on Friday (April 5). The Memphis-raised recording artist’s current media run to promote the upcoming project included a stop at Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay.

At one point, Shannon Sharpe asked GloRilla about her highly-publicized interaction with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. In 2023, Cenat criticized Glo’s “Cha Cha Cha” single which led to him getting blocked by the rapper on Instagram.

“That was a whole joke. That wasn’t serious,” GloRilla told Shannon Sharpe when asked about blocking Kai Cenat. “People don’t understand I play too much, and I don’t understand that people don’t know me and don’t know I play too much.”

Kai Cenat discovered GloRilla blocked him during a livestream. When seemingly questioned about the situation on Instagram Live, GloRilla reacted by saying anyone that has been blocked will stay blocked.

“Don’t come on my Live asking me about nobody that I done blocked. F### you talking ’bout? They blocked, and they gonna stay there. You made your bed, you gotta lay there, n####,” Glo stated.

GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang will arrive with guest features by Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey and Finesse2tymes. The mixtape hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit “Yeah Glo!”