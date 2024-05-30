GloRilla Announces Release Date For “Wanna Be Remix” With Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B

GloRilla added another Hip-Hop star to a new version of “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. The Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape creator enlisted Cardi B as a feature on the remix.
“Y’all been asking for this so here it is!! Wanna be remix featuring @theestallion and @iamcardib coming THIS FRIDAY!!” GloRilla tweeted on Wednesday (May 29). She also posted the cover art for the track.
Additionally, Cardi B promoted the upcoming collaboration on her social media accounts. The Bronx-bred rapper tweeted, “AHHHH [smirking face emoji] Wanna Be Remix out Friday!!”
GloRilla’s original “Wanna Be” dropped on April 5, 2024, with the release of Ehhthang Ehhthang. The Collective Music Group-backed single peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Megan The Stallion shocked fans by sharing the stage with GloRilla and Cardi B during her sold-out Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Glo teased “Wanna Be Remix” at that May 21st show.
Previously, GloRilla and Cardi B collaborated on 2022’s 2x-platinum “Tomorrow 2” record. Cardi also worked with Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP” in 2020 and “Bongos” in 2023. “WAP” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and earned 8x-platinum certification from the RIAA.