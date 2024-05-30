GloRilla Announces Release Date For “Wanna Be Remix” With Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The three rappers officially come together on a record for the first time.

GloRilla added another Hip-Hop star to a new version of “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. The Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape creator enlisted Cardi B as a feature on the remix.

“Y’all been asking for this so here it is!! Wanna be remix featuring @theestallion and @iamcardib coming THIS FRIDAY!!” GloRilla tweeted on Wednesday (May 29). She also posted the cover art for the track.

Additionally, Cardi B promoted the upcoming collaboration on her social media accounts. The Bronx-bred rapper tweeted, “AHHHH [smirking face emoji] Wanna Be Remix out Friday!!”

Y’all been asking for this so here it is!! Wanna be remix featuring @theestallion and @iamcardib coming THIS FRIDAY!! pic.twitter.com/6ofHqkAemB — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) May 29, 2024

GloRilla’s original “Wanna Be” dropped on April 5, 2024, with the release of Ehhthang Ehhthang. The Collective Music Group-backed single peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Megan The Stallion shocked fans by sharing the stage with GloRilla and Cardi B during her sold-out Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Glo teased “Wanna Be Remix” at that May 21st show.

Previously, GloRilla and Cardi B collaborated on 2022’s 2x-platinum “Tomorrow 2” record. Cardi also worked with Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP” in 2020 and “Bongos” in 2023. “WAP” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and earned 8x-platinum certification from the RIAA.