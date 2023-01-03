GloRilla Pays Homage To Fellow Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker shares a text exchange she had with the late rhymer.

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell passed away on January 1, 2023. The Three 6 Mafia member, better known as Gangsta Boo, helped paved the way for contemporary rap stars such as GloRilla.

Gangsta Boo’s death rocked the Hip Hop world over the weekend. The 43-year-old southern rap legend was found dead at her home in Memphis. An official cause of death is not known at the moment.

Many celebrities reacted to the heartbreaking news about Boo. For example, fellow Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla paid tribute to the Enquiring Minds album creator on Instagram.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was😢,” wrote GloRilla about Gangsta Boo. “She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. 💯A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo 🙏🏼.”

Additionally, GloRilla shared a message exchange she had with Gangsta Boo from April 2021. One text from Boo read, “As a pioneer of Memphis female rap, I love to see this. [No one] came since me and [La Chat].”

GloRilla exploded onto the music scene in 2022. Her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” single with Hitkidd became a breakout hit. She also teamed up with Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2” which made it into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10.

Gangsta Boo rose to prominence as part of the Memphis-based rap collective known as Three 6 Mafia. The group scored Top 40 entries with “Stay Fly” and “Poppin’ My Collar.” Plus, Three 6 Mafia released underground classics such as “Tear da Club Up” and “Sippin’ on Some Syrup.”

Late last year, GloRilla partnered with Atlanta’s Latto for the “FTCU” collaboration. The track also credits Gangsta Boo as a performer. “FTCU” is a modern-day version of Three 6 Mafia’s “Tear da Club Up.”

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one,” reads a statement from Lola Mitchell’s mother, Veronica Mitchell.