GloRilla Reacts After Facing Backlash Over “R-Word” Use In Unreleased Track 

GloRilla faced criticism after sharing a snippet of an unreleased track, which included her using the R-word.

GloRilla sparked a fierce debate online after teasing a new track with a controversial lyric.

Earlier this week, the “TGIF” hitmaker shared a snippet of an upcoming song which included the line, “Me and my b#### r#######.” The use of the R-word was condemned by many who found the term offensive.

According to The Special Olympics, the R-word is a form of hate speech and is frequently used as a slur, which can be extremely hurtful to people with intellectual disabilities.

Social media users debated whether or not it was acceptable for GloRilla to use the term. However, the Memphis, Tennessee native swiftly reacted, changing the lyrics to remove the word. Instead of using the R-word, GloRilla raps, “Me and my b#### go naughty,” a move praised by many of her fans.

“Awwww she changed the lyrics just in case it did hurt someone’s feelings,” one person wrote in Glo’s comment section.

“The fact that you changed the R word with naughty shows you are very mature,” another added. “Heard the criticism and went back in the lab and changed it..Glo for the people.”

However, some were not convinced the word needed replacing, despite the criticism. “not you changed the lyrics,” a third person shared. “smh i was ready to say that s### with my whole chest lol.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday night GloRilla reunited with her “Wanna Be” remix collaborator and Hot Girl Summer Tour partner Megan Thee Stallion.

“When you finally link with your favorite girl you ain’t seen in a while,” Meg captioned a video of their meet-up. “Lmaoooo Meg why are we like dis,” Glo replied in the comment section.