GloRilla Saving Herself For Marriage Following Pregnancy Prank 

GloRilla has announced that she is officially single, celibate and won’t be entertaining any man unless he’s sent from God.

GloRilla has recently been very vocal about relationships and settling down, but according to her latest announcement, the “TGIF” rapper is officially off the market.

The Memphis rapper is having a stellar year as one of rap’s fastest-rising stars. She racked up several viral hits in 2024, scored a Top. 5 on the Billboard charts with her album Glorious, earning nearly 70 million streams in the first week and scored two Grammy nominations.

With all of that going on, it appears GloRilla is determined to focus on her career until she meets the one. On Sunday (November 10), Glo hopped on social media with an announcement on her relationship status.

“Single & celibate until God send me my husband,” she penned.

GloRilla may be single and saving herself for marriage, but she recently confused some fans into thinking she was ready to give birth. Last month, Glo pranked her fans by popping out with a baby bump on social media.

“Was so sick of hiding & sucking my stomach in lol,” she wrote alongside a pair of selfies with a prominent baby bump.

Meanwhile, GloRilla had reason to celebrate last week after receiving two Grammy nods for her hit single “Yeah Glo.”

“S/O to God my team & y’all,” she tweeted. “Not to be cocky but shiiidddd S/O to MEEEE!! 3x Grammy nominated artist thank yall so much.”

“Yeah Glo” was recognized in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song category.

GloRilla was also honored at the Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala on Friday (November 8), receiving the Big Femme Energy award.

“I feel like I’m that girl,” GloRilla told PEOPLE. “I feel like I’m the one, literally. But I’m humbled about everything though — and grateful.”