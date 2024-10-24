GloRilla Debuts Baby Bump In New Photos: “So Sick Of Hiding”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla seemingly debuted a very prominent baby bump on social media Wednesday evening, causing a meltdown in her comment section.

On Wednesday evening (October 23), Glo dropped off a pair of new mirror selfies on social media. However, GloRilla sports a large baby bump in the photos, sparking chaos in the comment section, with followers confused over whether the rapper was really pregnant.

Friends and collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Latto refused to fall for it, with the former writing “B#### ho,” alongside several crying with laughter emojis and the latter adding “gone on.”

T-Pain dropped off sad face emoji, Maxo Cream said, “I know yu lyin,” while Fabolous commented, “Pregnancy Glo.”

Many in the comment section referenced Glo’s “RAIN DOWN ON ME,” which includes the lyrics “Even though he hate me, Lord, watch over my baby father.”

Meanwhile, others still pointed out that GloRilla showed no hint of a baby bump in recent appearances.

The Memphis native muddied the waters even further on her Instagram Story. “Was so sick of hiding & sucking my stomach in lol,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Glo donned a skimpy two-piece while filming the “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” visuals with Sexyy Red. Additionally, she wore an equally revealing fit during her performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Furthermore, during a recent interview, GloRilla revealed that while she would like children someday, she has no desire to get carry a child.

“I want to do a surrogate,” GloRilla shared. “I want somebody else to have my baby.”

She added, “I just don’t want to actually have a baby,” explaining that “all my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go through that.’”