GloRilla Talks Clapping Back At Online Trolls

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gloria “GloRilla” Woods has only experienced celebrity life for less than a year. The Memphis native dropped her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” last April, but since then she has become a Grammy-nominated artist.

This week, GloRilla is back with her new single “Internet Trolls.” Apple Music 1’s Eddie Francis spoke to the Yo Gotti protégé for New Music Daily Radio. Big Glo talked about dealing with online trolls since becoming famous.

“I was engaging at first. It wasn’t really getting to me, because I always had a strong mentality about it, but it did used to get to me a little bit and I did used to react and engage a lot,” admitted GloRilla. “Even though I still engage sometimes now, I still know I just be having fun and just be on the troll back with you sometimes.”

She added, “It didn’t take long though, because it came to me fast. I went viral super fast. I know for a month or two or probably three or maybe four months straight, I was all the internet was talking about, and so I had to get used to it and adjust to it. You got to. The clap backs be necessary sometimes.”

GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” earned a Best Rap Performance nomination at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony takes place this Sunday, February 5. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” is up against DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” Gunna’s “Pushin P,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”

Following the success of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd, GloRilla linked up with Hip Hop superstar Cardi B for the “Tomorrow 2” collaboration. That Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is included on Glo’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP.