GloRilla’s Debut Album Features Surprising Mix Of Guests

GloRilla enlisted several gospel artists for her debut album “Glorious,” drops on October 11 via CMG/Interscope Records.

GloRilla unveiled the tracklist for her debut album Glorious on Monday (October 7). The upcoming project features a unique mix of guests ranging from rappers known for sexually provocative lyrics to gospel artists.

Guests include Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Bossman Dlow and Fridayy. GloRilla, who was a choir girl, also returned to her roots by recruiting Kirk Franklin and other gospel musicians.

“I have a fun, turnt side, but I always go back,” she told the New York Times. “I always have to remember my roots — I try to keep a lot of memories. I try to stay relatable to the people that’s where I came from.”

GloRilla hoped to show off her softer side with her gospel collaboration “Rain Down on Me.” Franklin explained why he was happy to contribute to the song.

“I fell in love with her personality — she’s just a charismatic little girl looking like her first time in Disney World,” he told the New York Times. “I was attracted to the purity, the spirit, of her desire to work with me.”

GloRilla’s debut album is scheduled to drop on Friday (October 11). The 15-track project is the follow-up to her April release Ehhthang Ehhthang, which was billed as a mixtape.

Check out the tracklist for Glorious below.