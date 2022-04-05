Goonew’s Family Responds To Controversy After Propping Up His Dead Body At Club: “We Don’t Care”

Goonew’s mother and sister commented on the controversy sparked by the late rapper’s dead body being put on a display at a nightclub.

Members of Goonew’s family defended their decision to prop up his lifeless body at a Washington, D.C. nightclub.

Concerns arose after Goonew’s corpse was displayed at an event held at Bliss Nightclub on Sunday (April 3). His mother Patrice Morrow and sister Ariana Morrow spoke to FOX 5 about the controversy, dismissing any criticism.

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” Patrice Morrow said. “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Ariana Morrow added, “We’re not trying to clear anything up. We don’t care about anybody and what y’all have to say negative. Nobody. We don’t care.”

Bliss Nightclub issued an apology after footage showed Goonew’s dead body propped up at a party. The venue claimed it didn’t know what the event would entail.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans,” the nightclub said in a statement. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name was Markelle Morrow, was shot and killed in Maryland on March 18. Police are still investigating the shooting and offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.