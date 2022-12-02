GOP Deletes Tweet Celebrating Kanye, Trump, And Elon Musk

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like members of The Republican Party are finally distancing themselves from Trump, Kanye, and Elon Musk. Read more!

It seems like the Republican party is turning on not just Donald Trump but also Kanye West and the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

The GOP is taking a huge stance against the producer-turned-rapper-turned-designer-turned-antisemite and his comments about Jewish people.

According to The Week, after Kanye West’s unorthodox interview with Alex Jones, the official GOP House Judiciary Committee Twitter account deleted a tweet made in celebration of the three political outsider influencers.

The original tweet was posted in October but was taken down on Thursday, December 1st, after the rapper’s shocking interview where he admitted he loved Nazis and later posted an image of the Star of David intertwined with a S#######.

Amazing!



While this Kanye/Alex Jones livestream is going, the GOP House Judiciary account finally deleted this tweet after nearly two months. https://t.co/jPfbmtoS0O pic.twitter.com/wWPzzy0t8X — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2022

As reported by AllHipHop.com, West went on Jones’ InfoWars program with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and spoke about his profound admiration of Adolf Hitler, who was responsible for sending millions of European Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.

Earlier this week, before the InfoWars appearance, Mitch McConnell, the minority leader for the senate and top Republican in office, distanced himself from Trump.

McConnel said that because the former president is still entertaining Ye and Fuentes, he doesn’t believe he will have a strong chance at re-election.

Trump has recently stated he had no idea Kanye was bringing a hatemonger to his home and is trying to distance himself from the rapper.

Elon Musk has suspended West for inciting violence on Twitter.

But that might be too little too late. The GOP is sounding off in an obvious way… they don’t want Trump, Kanye, or Mr. Musk.