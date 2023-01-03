Gucci Mane’s Artist, Rapper Mac Critter Arrested, For First-Degree Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Another one of Gucci Mane’s artists is in serious trouble with the law. Mac Critter is locked up and facing life. Read more!

A rapper named Daniel Bates, who goes by the stage name “Mac Critter” and is signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Mac Critter is accused of being involved in the December 2022 shooting death of Markeith Taylor in North Memphis, Tennessee.

Taylor was found dead at the scene of a shooting on December 21st, 2022, after being shot several times by four men in an SUV, according to a witness and the Memphis Police affidavit obtained by Fox15 in Memphis.

The men, including a man identified as Gary “Lil Gary” Taylor and another identified as Bates, approached Taylor and pulled out guns after he was called over to the vehicle, with Lil Gary shooting Taylor and continuing to fire after he fell to the ground before fleeing in the SUV.

Lil Gary, who is also charged with first-degree murder, was initially arrested and released on his own recognizance in error. His bond was eventually revoked, and he was taken back into custody.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has stated that Lil Gary’s release was a mistake and had nothing to do with bail reform or the new bail procedure set to start in February.

Both men are alleged to be gang members. The pair and two others will remain in jail and are due back in court on January 10th.

Gucci Mane’s artists have been plagued with legal problems. Pooh Shiesty is serving five years in prison for a firearm conspiracy case, while Foogiano is spending five years in jail for removing his ankle monitor and staying on the lam for months.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is serving 5 years for a RICO case, Ralo is doing 8 years for being a marijuana kingpin, and Yung Mal is locked up on a murder charge.

And, at the end of last year, in December of 2022, his artist Big Scarr, died from a drug overdose.