Gunna Announces ‘A Gift & A Curse’ Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ATL representative shares the cover art for his next release.

It has been a rough road for Gunna in recent months. The Atlanta-raised rapper born Sergio Kitchens plead guilty in the highly-publicized RICO case involving Young Thug’s YSL label.

Several fellow rap stars, like Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz, have slammed Gunna for choosing to take an Alford plea deal from Georgia prosecutors. However, the “Wunna” rhymer denied he will testify against his co-defendants.

While much of the recent conversation around Gunna centered around “snitching” accusations, the YSL recording artist turned his focus back to the music. He dropped the “Bread & Butter” single on June 2.

Gunna has also announced a forthcoming new project titled A Gift & a Curse on his 30th birthday (June 14). That potential follow-up to 2022’s DS4Ever studio LP could arrive as soon as Friday.

a Gift & a Curse from Me To You ! https://t.co/tqEQG64hTl pic.twitter.com/Rdbl9p012d — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2023

DS4Ever debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 150,000 first-week units. The album featured Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Chlöe, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Gunna earned his first chart-topper in 2020. Wunna led the Billboard 200 by collecting 111,000 album-equivalent units. That project also featured Young Thug, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Future.

“Bread & Butter” has peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart so far. Gunna currently has three Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 – “Drip Too Hard” (No. 4), “Lemonade” (No. 6), and “Pushin P” (No. 7).