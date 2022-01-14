Gunna & Killer Mike To Appear On HBO’s ‘Chillin Island’ Series

The two Atlanta rappers are headed out into nature.

HBO is presenting an unscripted series titled Chillin Island which is narrated by Steven Wright. The program, co-produced by Spotify, debuted on Friday, December 17.

Chillin Island centers around Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu, and Aleksey “Lakutis” Weintraub inviting people to join them at the edge of nature. Their guests commune in areas such as deserts and swamps.

An upcoming episode of Chillin Island will feature appearances by Atlanta-based rap stars Gunna and Killer Mike. That installment of the show will debut tonight (January 14) at 10:30 pm ET/PT on HBO Max.

Nature calls.



The all new series #ChillinIsland starts streaming December 17 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/kcITBcKTJu — HBO (@HBO) December 10, 2021

“There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island,” stated Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Rosenstein added, “It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

Gunna recently released his DS4Ever album. The project is expected to open in the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 5. Killer Mike is one-half of the Hip Hop duo known as Run The Jewels with El-P. 2020’s RTJ4 is the group’s most recent album.

Gunna (photo credit: Photograph by Matt Glueckert/HBO)