Gunna Promises New Album With “Substance” To Be Released Soon

Is the YSL rapper about to become a backpack rapper or an Afrobeats crooner?

Gunna has provided a brief—yet dense—update on the status of his upcoming album.

On Thursday (January 11), the “Pushing P” lyricist spoke to TMZ during a shopping spree in Beverly Hill. Accompanied by his armed guards, he revealed he’d been working with “various” artists on the follow up to his fan-favorite project, 2023’s A Gift and a Curse. Gunna also teased that the album would contain much more “substance” and confirmed he’d experimented with Afrobeats.

Despite the aspirations Gunna expressed for his new music, the YSL rapper’s previous effort became a commercial success upon release. Gunna actually earned his first Top 10 solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year after “Fukumean” rose from No. 12 to No. 8 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. He currently has four songs that have made it into the Top 10.

Gunna also recently appeared on a AllHipHop’s Top 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2023 list, with our staff describing A Gift and a Curse as “a defining moment for Gunna, solidifying his status as one of the rap greats.”