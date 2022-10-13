Gunna Stuck In Jail; Denied Bond For Third Time In YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Georgia judge denied bond to Gunna once again, citing safety concerns in the RICO case against YSL members.

Gunna failed to secure his release from jail again.

According to multiple reports, Judge Ural Glanville denied bond to Gunna for a third time on Thursday (October 13). The Fulton County judge cited concerns regarding witness intimidation.

“I still have the same concerns that have not been otherwise alleviated,” Glanville said.

Last month, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for bond. They argued against the witness intimidation claims.

“The prosecution has been afforded ample time to develop evidence to support its motion to detain [Gunna],” his attorneys wrote in the filing. “It has not succeeded.”

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has remained in jail since his May arrest. He and more than two dozen YSL members were indicted in a sweeping racketeering case.

The YSL rapper was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. He maintained his innocence.

“I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” Gunna declared in June.

Gunna and Young Thug were the two biggest names in the YSL indictment. Young Thug was hit with multiple felonies, including drug and weapons offenses, in addition to the RICO charges.

Earlier this month, Young Thug demanded bond and a speedy trial after prosecutors sought to delay the RICO trial. It was tentatively scheduled to begin in January, but the prosecution asked to push it back to March.