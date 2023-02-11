H.E.R. Shares The Songs She Wants To See Rihanna Perform At Super Bowl LVII

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

This Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The NFL recruited Barbadian singer Rihanna to headline the game’s Halftime Show.

Fans can expect Rihanna to run through some of the biggest hits of her career. Fellow R&B vocalist H.E.R. spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about which tracks she hopes to hear during the mid-game showcase.

“They’re going to have to extend the broadcast just a little bit,” stated H.E.R. about Rihanna’s set. “Man, I want to hear ‘Umbrella.’ I want to hear the classics. I want to hear ‘We Found Love.’ I want to hear, man, it’s so many, I don’t even know. I know I want to hear ‘Love on the Brain.'”

H.E.R. sang “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LV. She also told Lowe, “A lot of moments I think I’ve missed out just being so focused on the performance. I’ve focused too much that I couldn’t really have fun and enjoy. So I will say that was one of the first performances I realized how important it was to actually enjoy these moments.”

Rihanna Is One Of The Most Successful Acts In Hot 100 History

Throughout her musical run, Rihanna was able to rack up fourteen #1 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Roc Nation recording artist places at No. 4 on the all-time list of acts with the most Number Ones.

Rihanna has sixty-three overall entries on the Hot 100 chart with a total of thirty-two Top 10 songs. She recently took part in an Apple Music-presented press conference and talked about the difficulty of finalizing her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show setlist.

“That was the hardest, hardest part,” said Rihanna. “Deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what this show is gonna be. It’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way we could have put it together.”