Halle Bailey & DDG Show Off Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown Halloween Costumes

The celebrity couple takes it back to the ’90s for #Halloween2023.

Many social media users crowned singer Halle Bailey and rapper Darryl “DDG” Granberry Jr. as the winners of this year’s unofficial Halloween contest. The two entertainers paid homage to a classic 1990s movie and an iconic music couple.

Halle Bailey and DDG kicked off Halloween season by dressing up as Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur’s characters from the John Singleton-directed romantic drama Poetic Justice. Shakur played Lucky. Jackson starred as Justice.

On October 29, both Bailey and Grandberry posted photographs of themselves as Justice and Lucky. Bailey’s X post collected over 7 million views and 170,000 likes. DDG’s X post amassed 3.1 million views and 82,000 likes.

However, DDG and Halle Bailey did not stop with just those 2Pac/Janet outfits. They shared more pictures for a second set of costumes. This time, the pair recreated famous images of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Bailey captioned her photos, “nippy & bobby ♥️🤣🎶#Halloween2023.” For his tweet, DDG wrote, “We locked in like Bobby & Whitney 🖤.” After getting married in 1992, Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston became regular gossip fodder until they separated fourteen years later.

We locked in like Bobby & Whitney 🖤 pic.twitter.com/H3G7dWCXde — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) October 31, 2023

One female X user complained, “DDG [is] not even half of Bobby Brown and it’s not close, let’s start there.” In response, the YouTuber shot back, “Nah [you’re] right, [you] would’ve played Bobby better than me fasho🤣 🦷 🦷.”

Halle Bailey and DDG have faced criticism for their relationship since it began in 2022. DDG routinely addresses the negativity directed at him for dating The Little Mermaid actress. Despite the complaints, Bailey called Grandberry her “first deep, deep, real love.”