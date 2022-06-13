Hayden Christensen Slams Racist “Star Wars” Fans For Attacking Moses Ingram

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hayden Christensen has spoken out against racist comments thrown at actress Moses Ingram.

The ‘Star Wars” actor spoke to ET Canada about his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses.

Asked whether he’s seen the racist remarks hurled at Moses online, Hayden Christensen replied: “I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me.”

Hayden and Moses work side by side in the Disney+ series as Darth Vader (Hayden) and Reva the Inquisitor (Moses).

“I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being, but an incredibly talented actress,” Hayden Christensen continued.

“The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive. So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around.

“I think she’s done a great job and I think (Reva) is an important character and people will come to realize that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hayden discussed his relationship with the “Star Wars” fandom over the years. The 41-year-old first joined the franchise for 2002’s “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.”

“It’s just been an incredible opportunity to get to continue with this character and come back to ‘Star Wars’ after all of these years,” he said, referencing the break between his role as Anakin Skywalker on the prequel series of films and now. “So, to get to continue my journey with them is hugely meaningful.”