Hit-Boy Reveals His Father Big Hit Is Back In Jail: “We Don’t Know What The Future Holds”

Hit-Boy has revealed to his fans that his father Big Hit has unfortunately been incarcerated once again in his latest social media post.

On Wednesday (October 23), the West Coast producer shared a video of an inmate FaceTime call with Big Hit in which he petitioned his listeners and supporters to continue buying his music and merch while he’s locked up. In the caption of the post, Hit-Boy shared an earnest and thought-provoking update about the status of his father’s incarceration.

Though the message he shared with his followers was fairly brief, it gave his fans an insight to his thought process as it relates to how aggressively he and Big Hit had been moving, at least when it comes to releasing new music.

“People used to ask me what was I on dropping so much music and moving around with my pops so much, in the back of my mind the paranoia of him going back was always there and here we are,” Hit-Boy wrote in the caption of the post. “We don’t know what the future holds but Big Hit sends his love to all his supporters. He recorded over 700 songs when he was out so we got more music otw.”

Big Hit, whose real name is Chauncey Hollis Sr., was released from prison in May 2023 after serving nine years in federal prison. Hollis Sr. spent almost 30 years of his life in prison. He previously served a 15-year sentence after being caught with 10 kilos of cocaine, 10 guns and $300,000 in cash.

Additionally, he also served a 12-year sentence over his connection to a hit-and-run accident. In an interview with Men’s Health in January, Big Hit recalled the first thing he did the day he was released from prison.

“I got out of state prison on the morning of May 5th, 2023,” Big Hit said. “I got right in the Uber to my son. It cost $700, and I was at my son’s studio in North Hollywood at 11 at night. The first thing I did was hug him and tell him how much I missed him. My memory of the first moment when I touched down at the studio was the expression on my son’s face being genuine love. It was heartwarming.”

The father and son duo were swift in their resolve and collaborated on a number of releases in 2023, including nine of the 10 songs that appeared on Hit-Boy’s recent SURF OR DROWN Vol. 2 album. Last December, Big Hit delivered his debut album The Truth Is In My Eyes, which was produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy.

