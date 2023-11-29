Hitman Holla Recalls Girlfriend Getting Shot In Face During Home Invasion 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hitman Holla was on Facetime with his girlfriend of seven years when intruders shot Cinnamon in the face during a home invasion.

Hitman Holla is opening up about the harrowing 2021 home invasion when four intruders broke into his home and shot his girlfriend Cinnamon in the face.

The legendary battle rapper and Wild ‘N Out star shared his story during the latest episode of Nick Cannon’s VH1 show Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars.

The St. Louis native revealed he moved to Atlanta to “escape a certain kind of life that keep following me.” However, he says ATL wasn’t “peaches and cream” either before recounting the events of the harrowing night his girlfriend of seven years was shot.

Hitman Holla was working out of town when the men broke into their home, but he happened to be on Facetime with his girlfriend. Cinnamon was alerted when her dog began barking, so Hitman Holla remotely checked the security cameras.

Hitman Holla Felt “Helpless” on Facetime During The Home Invasion

Cinnamon soon discovered she was not alone in the house, and Hitman told her to grab his gun. “She ran in the closet. I feel like so helpless,” he said, recalling his terror over the unfolding drama. “All I could do is walk her through the moment, but I’ve never felt like this.”

He told Cinnamon that despite her fears, “If you want to survive, you have to shoot this gun.” On the other end of the phone, Hitman heard somebody kick the door down before Cinnamon fired the weapon.

“She missed,” he said, adding the assailant shot back and continued firing. “The phone goes silent, all I heard was gunshots and Cinnamon didn’t come to the phone.”

Hitman was beside himself, screaming, “they killed Cinnamon,” before passing out.

Check out the clip below, where Cinnamon also recalls the harrowing night from her perspective.

When we say well protected and well respected! @hitmanholla opens up about a traumatic home invasion on his new episode of #FutureSuperstars tonight at 9/8c on #VH1. pic.twitter.com/DvFNnQrmv8 — VH1 (@VH1) November 28, 2023

Cinnamon was rushed to hospital following the incident. She was fitted with a neck brace and continued to experience severe nerve pain and numbness long after the shooting.