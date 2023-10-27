Nick Cannon To Host “Future Superstars” Docuseries Starring Symba, Hitman Holla & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the trailer for the upcoming VH1 program.

The VH1 network and Nick Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment will present a new docuseries titled Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars. The show will highlight nine emerging artists.

“VH1 has a legacy of celebrating the magic of music and the brilliance of artists, from established icons to rising stars,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President, of Unscripted Programming and Development of BET Media Group.

Tiffany Lea Williams continued, “Now, with Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars, we’re about to add a thrilling new chapter to that tradition and introduce you to a new wave of musical talent.”

Future Superstars will feature Big Boss Vette, DW Flame, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Jilly, Klondike Blonde, Pop Money, Symba and Trae Two Three. Each half-hour episode showcases the artists’ skills and personal lives.

“I have created a platform for the next generation of superstars,” said Nick Cannon. “Within this docuseries, you go on a journey with each artist as they are given the superstar starter kit with everything from artist development, publicity, touring, and mentorship to succeed in the competitive music industry.”

The show business veteran also added, “You get to see the raw behind-the-scenes footage of what it takes to be a star. I am excited to have VH1 as a partner because they have always been one of the curators of the culture.”

Nick Cannon has served as a host for television programs such as Wild ‘n Out, America’s Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. The actor/musician also led his own self-titled daytime talk show for one season. Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars premieres Tuesday, November 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on VH1.