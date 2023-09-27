Symba Declares He’s A Better Rapper Than Eminem

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is the West Coaster a better lyricist than Slim Shady?

For some Hip-Hop fans, Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of all time. However, California native Symba has made a bold declaration about the Detroit-bred MC.

Symba joined “The Great Debate” panel at the Revolt World Festival in Atlanta. Fellow rappers Trina and Tierra Whack as well as Hip-Hop journalists Rob Markman and Brian “B. Dot” Miller also took part in the conversation.

At one point, “The Great Debate” discussion turned to Eminem’s ability as a writer and his legacy in Hip-Hop history. Symba did not hold back in sharing his opinions on the 15-time Grammy winner.

“I respect Eminem on a level as a man, but as a rapper, I feel like I can name five better rappers,” said Symba. After Tierra Whack asked if he was better than The Marshall Mathers LP album creator, Symba replied, “Yes.”

As members of the audience heckled Symba, the “Hell Of A Feeling” performer stated, “Anybody can rhyme words, what are you saying?” He then added, “The girl [in the crowd] that’s yelling, rap me an Eminem verse… She got quiet.”

Symba may not view Eminem as one of the all-time Top 5 rappers, but he has shown respect to Em’s mentor. Last year, the West Coast lyricist talked about learning from production legend Dr. Dre.

“I went over there and then I had played [“Never End Up Broke, Pt. 2″] for him. And you know Dre, he just got that ear,” expressed Symba in an interview with Apple Music 1.

The Atlantic Records signee added, “He starts tweaking things and [suggests], ‘You should do this. You should say it like this. Turn this. Make this verse better. Do this.’ So I went back in on the song, dialed up, and made it a little better.”

Eminem has worked extensively with Dr. Dre throughout his career. The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers collaborated on tracks such as “Guilty Conscience,” “Forget About Dre” and “I Need A Doctor”. They both won an Emmy Award for 2022’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.