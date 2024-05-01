GloRilla Brags About Her Sex Skills In NSFW Message

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla has women twerking to her “Wanna Be” single featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The Tennessee native wants the world to know her body control abilities go beyond just sexually suggestive dancing.

“Mfs luv talking about sex appeal baby f### da sex appeal I got DA SEX dats what’s gone get ya n#### took in real life, P#### GOOD CHECK,” GloRilla tweeted on Monday (April 29).

The Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape creator wrote, “Ion gotta do allat extra s### Fym you hoes be sexy ash with no walls coochie dry asf f### outta here.”

Mfs luv talking about sex appeal baby f### da sex appeal I got DA SEX dats what’s gone get ya n#### took in real life , P#### GOOD CHECK ✅😂😂😂ion gotta do allat extra s### Fym you hoes be sexy ash with no walls coochie dry asf f### outta here😭 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) April 29, 2024

In addition to releasing “Wanna Be” and “Yeah Glo!” in 2024, GloRilla made headlines for a run-in with the law. Gwinnett County, Georgia officers arrested the 24-year-old rapper for allegedly driving under the influence.

Big Glo also got into a highly publicized, heated back-and-forth with City Girls member JT in April. The Memphis representative and the Miami representative fired blatant shots at each other on social media.

The Ehhhthang Ehhhthang track “Aite” kicked off the latest round of tension between GloRilla and JT. That song came after rumors suggested that Glo initiated a physical altercation. The confrontation allegedly happened backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.