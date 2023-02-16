Hitman Holla & Eazy The Block Captain Heated Faceoff Ahead Of Remy Ma Anniversary Event 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hitman Holla and Eazy The Block Captain had to be separated after tensions bubbled over during their tense faceoff Wednesday.

Remy Ma shook the battle rap culture when she announced Hitman Holla vs. Eazy The Block Captain as the main event for her upcoming Chrome 23 anniversary event.

The Bronx native launched her league last year using both her experience as a battle rapper and industry artist alongside her business acumen to create “a new female battle rap league, for women supporting women and run by women pushing the culture forward equally.”

In the 12 months since, Chrome 23 has played host to battle rap legends and newcomers alike, with a focus on spotlighting female talent. In addition to holding several successful star-studded events, Remy Ma staged the first-ever all-woman battle rap tournament. The historic competition comes with a mammoth $25,000 prize.

The winner will be determined during the anniversary event next weekend (Feb. 25), headlined by a highly anticipated clash between one of battle rap’s biggest stars and one of the most exciting talents of the new era.

St Louis battle rap legend Hitman Holla takes on Philly rising star Eazy the Block Captain in a match-up that neither man is willing to lose. Since the announcement, the pair have exchanged shots online and during interviews with Joe Budden and Jason Lee.

The Hitman vs Eazy Face-Off just got HEATED 🤯🤯🤯 @ChromeTwenty3 pic.twitter.com/wqvyhOmlxf — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) February 16, 2023

Hitman Holla & Eazy The Block Captain Get Heated

The simmering tensions bubbled over in a heated faceoff on Wednesday evening after they came face-to-face for the first time since inking the deal. At one point, the situation became so fractious that host Jay Blac was forced to step in between Hitman and Eazy, attempting to restore calm. Ultimately, a security guard had to intervene while both artists continued the verbal fisticuffs. Check out the clips shared by 15MinsOfFame and OTFMZ below.

Meanwhile, Eazy ruffled Hitman’s feathers during his recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast.

“Aye man is Eazy on drugs??? Seriously? What year do he think I started battle rapping ??” the Wild ‘N Out star penned earlier this week.

Aye man is Eazy on drugs??? Seriously? What year do he think I started battle rapping ?? https://t.co/niEC1mhfJj — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) February 14, 2023

Also on the card is the tournament final between C3 and Kausion, where the ladies are fighting for bragging rights in addition to the $25k prize money.

Three other exciting match-ups complete the card. Women’s battle rap legends Ms. Hustle and Shooney Da Rapper will go head-to-head alongside a “rookies vs. vets” style battle between O’fficial and Pristavia. A. Ward makes his Chrome 23 debut against 2020’s female battle rapper of the year, Viixen The Assassin.

Remy Ma and Chrome 23’s The Anniversary event will take place at Sony Hall, NY, on Feb. 25. Tickets are available here or will be available via live PPV at RapGrid.