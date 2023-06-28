Hometown Hero Jeezy “Honored” To Receive Champion Award In Atlanta 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jeezy has been celebrated in his home city, receiving the Spirit of the League Champion award for his commitment to giving back to his local community.

He received the honor at the annual Urban League of Greater Atlanta (ULGA) luncheon Tuesday (Jun. 27), alongside a host of fellow local heroes.

In a statement to local outlet, Atlanta News First, Jeezy said he was “honoured” to receive the award, praising the ULGA for their “dedication and diligence,” in assisting and uplifting “our underserved communities.” He said the league “set a standard of excellence that we should all thrive to duplicate.”

“@Jeezy's full impact has yet to be realized. He doesn’t want to just be known as a rapper. He is an entrepreneur, he’s a businessman, and he just wrote a book, said Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. DETAILS: https://t.co/sTOSulqfji pic.twitter.com/vOvNsQ0ioA — Atlanta News First (@ATLNewsFirst) June 28, 2023

“I look forward to bridging the gap and doing my part to provide support to those in need,” Jeezy added.

During the ceremony and luncheon, Jeezy dished out advice to the youth, inspiring them to stay out of trouble and strive for success. He cited Tupac as a major influence alongside Magic Johnson, Shaq, and TD Jakes. The Grammy Award-winner hailed them as role models for mastering their craft who also flourished in other fields.

“His advice was to stay focused and stick to your dreams and avoid letting negativity pull you off your track,” Johnson continued.

During his talks, Jeezy reflected on his youth when he was running the streets in gangs. He said he was a product of his environment, but his grandmother’s prayers helped him find a new direction. “She took him to church and poured love and guidance into him,” Johnson added. “She reinforced in him that he was a leader.”

Earlier this month, Jeezy announced his upcoming book “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.” The launch (Aug. 8), is set to coincide with the upcoming 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop in August. Pre-order the book here.