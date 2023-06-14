Jeezy Set To Drop New Book During Week Of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper shares life lessons with fans to help them go from the block to the boardroom.

Jeezy has moved swiftly from his previous life as a trapper and embraced life as a father, entrepreneur and now, an author. According to a press release, the “Soul Survivor” rapper is dropping a new book “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” via HarperCollins on August 8.

The book offers readers a look into some of the life lessons that have helped him navigate the world, not just as a rapper but a man. The Grammy Award-winner released a statement about the book, saying, “Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you’ll never survive—in order to get where you want to be.”

It’s no coincidence he decided to drop his book on the week of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, as he sees his story as a uniquely Hip-Hop story— from the block to the boardroom.

“In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we’d rather partner with than Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.” Matt Baugher, publisher of HarperCollins Leadership, said in a statement. ‘Adversity for Sale’ details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we’re all better for it.”

The book aims to teach the reader how to “surround yourself with people who believe in your success and want to see you win, find the lesson in every setback in order to move forward and help you change your mindset so that you change your life.”

“Adversity for Sale” will be available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook with Jenkins narrating. Pre-order here.