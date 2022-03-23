Prosecutors have gathered enough evidence to show that the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy were likely killed by one of his rivals.

An investigation has gathered enough evidence to show that the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy were likely killed by one of his rivals after OMB Peezy rapper made a slick remark about a drug dealer on social media.

According to Fox 10, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis arraigned Terrance Sanchez Watkins on murder charges over the slayings of the artist’s grandparents, Tony, and Leila Lewis.

Patrick Vashun Lewis and two other co-defendants were also charged for an unrelated murder case in a separate hearing.

The murder, where all four individuals will stand trial, happened seven months before the couple was killed on Dr. Thomas Avenue in Mobile on Feb. 17, 2017.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “Under Pressure” rapper’s grandparents were killed by a shooter firing off into the house, hitting and killing the 62-year-old grandfather with multiple shots.

One or more of five oxygen tanks sparked a fire, killing the senior citizen and his 68-year-old wife.

Mobile police Detective Julius Nettles testified that two people shot multiple rounds of ammunition into the house.

He also stated that Watkins felt disrespected OMB Peezy, whose real name is LeParis Dade, made a Facebook post that was off the cuff.

Nettles further said that Watkins had beef with OMB Peezy and HoneyKomb Brazy, but because they could not get to HKB, they “plotted to execute his grandparents, or whoever was in that house at the time.”

The intel came from the feds wiretapping three defendants, who were eventually convicted on drug conspiracy charges.

HoneyKomb Brazy’s cousin, Letecha Lang, said, “they didn’t deserve this at all. No one deserves to be treated like they was treated. So we just, thank you God … and hopefully everything works out to where we can get a conviction.”