HoneyKomb Brazy’s Lawyer Says Weapons And Money In His Videos Are Fake

HoneyKomb Brazy’s lawyers revealed the guns and money in his music videos are merely props after he was charged with illegal gun position.

Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy is fighting for his freedom, as prosecutors attempt to revoke his probation. Yesterday (June 16) the embattled rapper pleaded not guilty to illegal gun possession and possession of marijuana charges.

During the hearing, prosecutors pointed to HoneyKomb Brazy’s rap music videos and Instagram posts, which showed him flashing various types of guns.

According to Fox 10 News, HoneyKomb Brazy’s lawyer said the guns were fake – and so was the money in the videos.

HoneyKomb Brazy’s stepmother, who manages his business confirmed the guns were phony, and so did the producer of the music videos.

“We prop everything.. we’re strict on that. We control everything,” said producer Reshad McCall. “I personally ordered them. I’ve got receipts for them.”

HoneyKomb Brazy”s lawyer said that while his videos may be shocking to some people, it’s all just entertainment.

“It comes with the industry. It’s shocking to some of us, but that’s how they make their money,” honeycomb breezy’s lawyer Jeff Dean said. “And it’s a very lucrative market, and this young man has a lot of talent. He’s a go-getter.”

But the rapper has been involved in some real-life tragedies over the past several months.

His grandparents were murdered in February of 2021 after a gunman shot up their house and burnt it to the ground with the elderly couple inside.

There have been no arrests in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis as of press time.

And last week, HoneyKomb Brazy’s mother was forced to flee her home in Mobile, because gunmen continued to shoot up her house leaving her in fear of her life.

His mother said the reason for the targeted shootings was pretty simple: “they want my son Nashon Jones dead. And they can get to him because he is away,” Tenecsha Jones said.