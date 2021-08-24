Hot 100 Chart Removes DaBaby As Credited Artist On Dua Lipa’s “Levitating”

The Charlotte-bred rhymer appears to have been cut from the rankings.

The fallout from DaBaby’s widely criticized comments at the Rolling Loud Miami festival continues. The latest chapter of the story involves Dua Lipa’s record “Levitating.”

One version of “Levitating” includes DaBaby as a guest feature. That rendition of the Future Nostalgia track has been living in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for months.

However, the latest Hot 100 listing on the Billboard.com website shows DaBaby is no longer credited on “Levitating” which currently holds the #6 position. This development is in contrast with the most recent Hot 100 Top 10 chart posted to Billboard‘s social media accounts on Monday.

Billboard.com’s Hot 100 Top 10 for the week of August 28, 2021

DaBaby faced significant backlash for making perceived homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami on July 25. Numerous other festivals removed him from their lineups and he lost business deals as a result of his remarks.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud Miami crowd on July 25.

The Blame It on Baby album creator added, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s d### in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Dua Lipa expressed she was “surprised and horrified” by DaBaby’s on-stage rant. The Pop performer posted, “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Additionally, there were reports some radio stations stop playing the DaBaby-assisted “Levitating” remix. The North Carolina native apologized twice for his Rolling Loud Miami comments, but he also repeatedly walked back his apologies. He even joked about becoming an R&B artist after being “canceled” from rap music.

DaBaby was able to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert on Sunday. In a pre-recorded video played before his set, the 29-year-old rhymer said, “[Hot 97] accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.”

According to Lollapalooza organizers, DaBaby agreed to film a similar video message in order to keep his gig at the Chicago music event. That video was reportedly never sent to Lollapolloza and that was the reason DaBaby was removed from the festival’s lineup.