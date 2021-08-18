DaBaby Says He Switching To R&B After Getting “Canceled” From Rap

Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk is still dealing with the fallout from his offensive on-stage statements at Rolling Loud Miami. Numerous festivals pulled the Charlotte native from their respective lineups as a result of the backlash.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud Miami crowd on July 25.

He added, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s d### in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” The 29-year-old rapper apologized twice before walking back both apologies.

DaBaby is not ignoring the negative reactions to his Rolling Loud comments. The “Rockstar” hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to joke about the situation.

“They done canceled yo daddy twin. I’m switching to R&B, f### a rap. 😂🎤,” wrote DaBaby in the caption for the video. In the clip, DaBaby and a young girl are seen singing the chorus to J. Cole’s “Power Trip” featuring Miguel.

DaBaby claims he’s switching to R&B😂🗣 pic.twitter.com/s0L9NF1TNP — Wave Check🌊 (@WaveCheck__) August 16, 2021

DaBaby was widely condemned for what he said about people living with HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community. Music legends Elton John and Madonna chastised him. Plus, the BoohooMan fashion brand parted ways with the Interscope recording artist.

Some other rappers came to DaBaby’s defense. Fellow southerners Boosie Badazz and T.I. backed DaBaby by mentioning openly gay performer Lil Nas X which led to some people calling both men homophobic as well.

50 Cent took a more diplomatic approach to address the situation. The Hip Hop mogul said, “[DaBaby’s] a really talented, special artist, and he just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a rap artist… He didn’t have a publicist involved. That’s why the response took so long.”

There were reports that radio stations across the country began removing the version of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” with DaBaby from their programming. However, the collaboration is still charting in the Top 5 of Billboard‘s weekly Hot 100 rankings.