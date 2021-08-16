T.I. Responds To Leslie Jordan Calling Him Out For His Comments About The LGBTQ Community

Leslie Jordan became an Instagram star during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, best known for his work on Will & Grace, picked up followers over the last year thanks to his amusing commentary about pop culture and more.

Over the last several weeks, DaBaby was a major topic in entertainment news because he was widely condemned for making remarks about people living with HIV/AIDS and homosexual men at the Rolling Loud Miami festival. Clifford “T.I.” Harris came out to defend DaBaby and downplay the criticism directed at the “Rockstar” rapper.

“And to be honest with you, if homosexuals have more rights than heterosexual people just say that. Let’s let that be the law. Is that the law?” stated T.I, before adding, “I ain’t even seen what all the hoopla about, some of y’all m############ just be up in arms and fake caring about s### just cause you ain’t got s### going on in your life over here.”

Leslie Jordan recently shared his thoughts on T.I. defending DaBaby’s homophobic comments. In a video posted to social media, Jones claimed he did not know who T.I. is, but the 66-year-old Chattanooga native joked that anything coming out of the mouth of T.I. is “TMI” (too much information).

T.I. responded to Leslie Jordan on Instagram. The musician/actor wrote:

Hey 👋🏽 Pleasure to meet your acquaintance Mr.@thelesliejordan😂 I appreciate the way you expressed your point of view without being offensive or negative. I truly believe this is the way we evolve and progress as a society. While I’m clueless as to what I said that was offensive/homophobic I welcome the opportunity to speak with you on the matter. I’m hoping we can sit down and have a conversation next time I come to LA, affording you the chance to convey your perspective to me, while allowing me to express mine to you. I truly believe that moments of calamity & confusion are teachable moments…. as long as we’re willing to communicate respectfully having open ears, open minds, & open dialogue without attacking or condemning one another. Who knows 🤷🏽‍♂️ this could be the stroke of serendipity that raises awareness, enlightens the dim, & improves the way g### & straights communicate & co-exist in the future. 🤞🏽looking forward to it….hoping you’ll oblige. Until then…peace and blessings…love and respect to you and yours sir. @troubleman31 Instagram

Following his controversial set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby apologized for his offensive comments before doubling down on his stance that he has the right to say whatever he wants. The Interscope recording artist then shared a second apology on his Instagram page before removing that post from his account.

DaBaby lost numerous other festival gigs, apparently as a result of failing to send organizers of the events an apology video that was supposed to play before his performances. He also lost a deal with the boohooMAN fashion brand, and the version of Dua Lipa’s Top 5 single “Levitating” featuring DaBaby was taken off some Pop radio stations’ playlists.