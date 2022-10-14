‘House Party’ Reboot Trailer Boasts Hip Hop Cameos & LeBron James

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, Tinashe and more appear in the ‘House Party’ reboot, which will be released in 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first trailer for the LeBron James-produced House Party reboot on Friday (October 14).

Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and Tinashe are a few of the notable names featured in the trailer. The video includes a brief glimpse of Kid ‘n Play, confirming the original stars will appear in the reboot.

The new House Party tells the story of two aspiring club promoters named Damon (played by Tosin Cole) and Kevin (played by Jacob Latimore). The friends decide to throw a massive party at LeBron James’ mansion after learning he’s not home during a cleaning job.

Veteran music video director Calmatic directed the reboot. He’s also helming the upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

LeBron James produced the House Party reboot with his longtime business partner Maverick Carter. The NBA star continues his acting career in the film as seen in the trailer.

The first House Party film starring Kid ‘n Play premiered in 1990. Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin returned for two sequels in the ’90s and made cameos in a direct-to-video installment released in 2013.

LeBron James’ House Party reboot is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2023.

Watch the trailer below.