Howard University Rescinds Diddy’s Honorary Degree & Returns $1M Contribution

Diddy’s woes continue as his beloved Howard University has revoked his honorary degree given to him in 2014.

Diddy, a former student at Howard University, will no longer hold an honorary degree from the prestigious HBCU.

The Howard University Board of Trustees voted to revoke the degree bestowed upon Sean Combs after their regular meeting on June 7, 2024.

A spokesperson issued the following statement.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees unanimously voted today to accept the return of the honorary degree awarded to Mr. Sean Combs in 2014. This decision effectively revokes all associated honors and privileges. Consequently, the Board has instructed that his name be removed from all official documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.

Mr. Combs’ conduct, as depicted in a recently released video, starkly contrasts with the fundamental values and beliefs upheld by Howard University, rendering him unfit to retain the institution’s highest honor.

The University maintains a steadfast stance against all forms of interpersonal violence.

Additionally, the Board has directed the administration to immediately implement the following measures: terminate the 2016 gift agreement with Mr. Combs, disband the scholarship program established in his name, return his $1 million contribution, and annul the 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

As of this date, no payments have been made under the $1 million pledge, and therefore, no funds are due for return under the 2023 pledge agreement.”

Howard University’s spokesperson said the university will make no further statement on the issue.