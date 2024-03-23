Ice Cube Goes Off On Fan For Accusing Him Of Aligning With White Supremacists

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The next season of Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league will stream live on the Elon Musk-owned X platform. The Hip-Hop mogul’s decision to partner with the social network formerly known as Twitter did not sit well with some fans.

“Love and respect Cube but his alignment with a white [supremacist] is all we need to know. I get it, money matters, so do you my guy. Just keep it 100 and don’t Trojan horse for them. White Supremacy is who you are and represent. Enjoy!!” @UltimateRapLife posted on X.

That account, which currently only has 360 followers, also tweeted, “I still have respect for Cube, always will. However, I’m not blind to his who he aligns with. I like the BIG3. Both things can be right at the same time.”

Ice Cube saw what @UltimateRapLife had to say about his business connection to Elon Musk. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer responded, “Shut yo b#### ass up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own f##### lines.”

Shut yo b#### ass up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own f##### lines. https://t.co/hnKX3IMTNa — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 22, 2024

Elon Musk has been accused of being racist, sexist and antisemitic. In addition, the third richest person in the world ($192 billion net worth) reportedly embraces far-right-wing conspiracy theories.

Ice Cube also faced accusations of encouraging antisemitism. Kanye West claimed the AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted album creator influenced his “antisemite vibe.” Cube denied having any hostility towards Jewish people.

The BIG3’s 10-week 2024 season kicks off on Saturday, June 15 in Oakland, California. The 3-on-3 basketball games will air on CBS. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz’s BIG3 will also stream on Paramount+ as well as X.

“The BIG3 is coming in hotter than ever for season seven,” said Ice Cube in a statement. “4-point shots, no garbage minutes, and players actually playing defense – everyone knows you can only get that in the BIG3.”