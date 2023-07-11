Ice Cube Champions Himself After Tony Yayo Claims Biggie Is A Better Storyteller

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tony Yayo and DJ EFN got into a viral argument over Ice Cube and The Notorious B.I.G. on an episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

Ice Cube weighed in on a heated debate between Tony Yayo and DJ EFN that grabbed the attention of Hip-Hop heads.

Tony Yayo claimed The Notorious B.I.G. was a better storyteller than Ice Cube on an episode of the Drink Champs podcast. Drink Champs co-host DJ EFN argued in favor of Ice Cube, who reacted to the squabble in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

“It’s subjective,” the legendary rapper told Whoo Kid. “Everybody got their favorites. I put my stories up against anybody. And I have a bigger sample size. But at the end of the day, everybody’s gonna have their different opinion. I love Biggie. I’m a fan of Biggie.”

Ice Cube mentioned writing for Eazy-E and N.W.A while advocating for himself in the debate. He also pointed out how his storytelling reached beyond the world of music.

“If we talking about storytelling, we just talking about rhyming?” he asked. “‘Cause I write movies too. So, I’m a hell of a storyteller! I could tell a damn story. Are we just talking about rap? Because that’s only a portion of what I do.”

Ice Cube believed being in the conversation for best storyteller proved he was “winning already.” He compared it to debates over the greatest basketball player of all time.

Check out Whoo Kid’s entire conversation with Ice Cube below. The two discuss Tony Yayo’s argument with DJ EFN around the four-minute mark.