Ice Cube Addresses Diddy’s Freak-Offs: “You Ain’t Gotta Worry About Us On Them Tapes”

As Diddy’s downfall continues to captivate the entertainment business, Ice Cube wanted to make one thing perfectly clear: he’s never been to a Diddy party. During a recent concert, the gangsta rap pioneer was performing alongside fellow West Coast legend W.C. when he addressed the Bad Boy Records founder’s plight and assured his audience Diddy’s “freak-offs” were never on his itinerary.

“Almost 40 years of rocking the mic, and I’mma tell you right now; me and WC ain’t never been to a Diddy party m###########,” Cube told the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California on Sunday (September 22), to which someone in the crowd shouted, “Thank God!” Cube added, “You ain’t gotta worry about us on them muthafuckin tapes.”

Diddy knew not to try Ice Cube 💯 pic.twitter.com/D0upi8rHUJ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 23, 2024

Diddy was indicted on September 12 on three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion and transporting for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

The 14-page indictment reads in part, “For decades, Sean Combs…abused, threatened & coerced women & others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation & conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources & the influence of his multi-faceted business empire. During raids of his residences in Miami and Los Angeles, authorities seized firearms and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine.”

The indictment also mentions physical abuse several times, saying Diddy “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals. This abuse was, at times, verbal, emotional, physical and sexual.”

Diddy was taken into custody at a posh Manhattan hotel on September 16. As Diddy’s empire crumbles, he remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a judge denied bail. Meanwhile, photos of celebrities who partook in Diddy’s parties are beginning to surface. Ex Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Sarah Jessica Parker are just a few of the famous faces seen in the photos.

But one thing is certain—Ice Cube won’t be in any of them. Check out the clip above.