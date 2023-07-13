Ice Cube Explodes In Furious Twitter Rant, Denies “Sellout” Claims Amid Criticism Of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Photo Op

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube blasted critics of his meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., denying he sold out and insisting the photo op was not an endorsement.

Ice Cube briefly paused his war on pro basketball’s gatekeepers to clash with critics on Twitter who slammed the rapper after following his recent meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The outspoken anti-vaxxer and 2024 presidential candidate received some hefty internet backlash after he shared a photo from their meeting earlier this week (July 10). Twitter users were divided by Ice Cube meeting the controversial politician and also by RFK classifying the rapper as ” one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders.”

.@Dennis_Kucinich and I spent a wonderful evening with one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders @icecube! pic.twitter.com/LsR09fFQAZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 10, 2023

The post racked up almost 4 million views in less than three days as users chimed in on the photo op. While Ice Cube took a few days to respond – he was busy addressing the debate over whether he’s a better storyteller than The Notorious B.I.G. – he clapped back at the critique in an explosive way.

He denied endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And blasted claims he is selling out in a furious Twitter rant.

“For all the simple minded short bus people out there,” Ice Cube began Wednesday night (July 12). “A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your ass over to bungalow 51 and S###.”

For all the simple minded short bus people out there. A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your ass over to bungalow 51 and S### — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

When a longtime fan said he was “disappointed” in the rapper and questioned his “mission,” Ice Cube was quick to clap back.

“Sellout? I work for myself,” he replied. “I’m self-made. How do you feed your family??? How much do you sell your time for per hour on your job?

Sellout? I work for myself.

I’m self-made.

How do you feed your family???

How much do you sell your time for per hour on your job? https://t.co/OsB1ekxm9o — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

Chuck D Speaks Out For Ice Cube

The legendary Chuck D also waded in the row with a co-sign.

“Know this fact,” he declared before adding, Ice Cube “has gone into every one of these ‘industries’ many of the masses worship… on HIS own rule and as his OWN MAN. A game that’s twisted many into demise. Not him. Know that. Seen the same dude since the day I met him. He KNOWS who he is. Know who YOU are.”

Nobody was safe from the wrath of Ice Cube, not even internet bots. “Bots are b###### that need to be checked too. Don’t take no s### from no f##### robots,” the Big3 founder stated.

Bots are b###### that need to be checked too. Don’t take no s### from no f##### robots. https://t.co/S19DXSAUgJ — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

Check out his other tweets below.

You should’ve hear what he called yo Momma. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/F8TaWxrPig — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

Wouldn’t I sound stupid if I called you a sellout for that? Is that how you feed your family? Yes it is…

Bungalow 51, sir. https://t.co/5U1Hjgwmni — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

Don’t tell me what I should know. A picture can tell a thousand lies as well. And you should know that. https://t.co/8mPQ3lCxEa — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

A wise man also once said, “B####, wha you say to me?! https://t.co/lsk2h5Q1kK — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

And you went from B#### to hoe…I ain’t cha Bro https://t.co/ze9FJ6mmdl — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023

F### you b####. I can make a joke about anything I think is funny. I don’t align with s###, everything aligns with me. https://t.co/Rr2KUlBNva — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 12, 2023