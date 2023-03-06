Ice Cube, Post Malone & More Cast In Animated ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the teaser trailer for the latest chapter in the film franchise.

Producer/actor Seth Rogen announced the main voice cast for the CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Musicians Ice Cube and Post Malone landed voice-acting roles in the Jeff Rowe-directed movie.

Rogen made the announcement at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4. A teaser trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem came out today (March 6).

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ice Cube will play Superfly in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Additionally, “Sunflower” hitmaker Post Malone will provide the voice for Ray Fillet.

Mutant Mayhem also features Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Jackie Chan as Splinter.

The rest of the cast includes Seth Rogen (Bebop), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), John Cena (Rocksteady), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), and Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom).

Nickelodeon Animation President Praises TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Cast

“We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe,” states Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation.

Ramsey Naito continued, “This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film.” Previously, the first animated TMNT film hit American theaters in 2007.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began as a comic book. The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series debuted on television in 1987. The live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles motion picture from 1990 kicked off the movie franchise.

1991’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, 1993’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows also preceded Mutant Mayhem.

Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on August 4, 2023.