Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. “Finally Came To Their Senses” On Another “Friday” Movie

Ice Cube revealed progress on the long-awaited film "Last Friday," the fourth entry in the "Friday" franchise.

Ice Cube provided an encouraging update on the long-awaited fourth film in the Friday series. The Hip-Hop legend said his Last Friday movie is back in the works thanks to new leadership at Warner Brothers, which owns the franchise’s distribution rights.

“We finally got some traction with Warner Brothers,” Ice Cube told Flavor Flav on SiriusXM’s Flavor of the Week. “They have new leadership. My man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there, so now he’s running Warner Brothers.”

Ice Cube accused Warner Brothers of hijacking the Friday franchise in 2021. Three years later, he credited DeLuca and longtime agent Michael Gruber for progress behind the scenes.

“It was like, “Yo, what the f### is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this back online,’” Ice Cube said. “And I was a little hot ’cause they had took so long because John Witherspoon passed away. Tiny passed away. A.J. Johnson passed away. Like, man, we keep losing people and y’all keep dicking around not doing the movie the way it need to be done. They want to do it, but the key is it gotta be done, Flav, or we shouldn’t f### with it. So, they finally came to their senses.”

Friday After Next, the last film in the franchise to date, was released in 2002. It was the third entry in the series following the 1995 classic Friday and its 2000 sequel Next Friday. A short-lived TV show, Friday: The Animated Series, aired in 2007. It only ran for eight episodes.

Last Friday has been discussed for years. Chris Tucker, who portrayed Smokey in the original film but never returned for the sequels, indicated he’s open to reprising his role for Last Friday.