Ice Cube Working On Comedy About White Guy Who Hears Rapper’s Voice In His Head

Ice Cube has teamed up with Luminosity Entertainment for a new comedy titled Cube in My Head.

The upcoming film tells the story of a white guy who begins to hear Ice Cube’s voice in his head after getting into an accident. According to the Deadline, the movie is part of a multi-picture production deal.

Ice Cube’s Cube Vision signed with Luminosity to co-produce films and TV series. His longtime business partner Jeff Kwatinetz and Matt Johnson worked out the deal with Luminosity’s Elie Samaha and Geno Taylor.

Cube in My Head is the first project to be developed through Cube Vision’s partnership with Luminosity. Production on the film is scheduled to begin later this year.

“Excited to be working with Elie and his team to make some great movies, especially this one,” Ice Cube said in a statement. “Who couldn’t use me in their head?”

Geno Taylor added, “It is a privilege to be able to establish a partnership with an individual as talented and well versed as Cube. Looking forward to building a successful partnership.”

Outside of the film industry, Ice Cube’s also been making moves with his BIG3 basketball league. Snoop Dogg, a fellow member of Mount Westmore, recently purchased an ownership stake in the BIG3 team Bivouac.

