Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks Boo’ing Hulk Hogan With Wale & Comedian Eric Andre

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s thoughts on the Hulk Hogan incident at WWE Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles.

Award-winning actor and son of West Coast Hip-Hop legend Ice Cube, O’Shea Jackson Jr., has shed some light on what it was like to be in the building when wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was boo’d at an arena in Los Angeles.

On Monday (January 13), Jackson Jr. appeared in a new interview on Sway’s Universe, during which he hit on a number of topics including his new 50 Cent-produced film Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera and his childhood hatred for Adam Sandler, among other things. One of the most eye-brow raising points he made arrived at the intersection of he and Sway Calloway’s conversation about the incident involving former WWE star Hogan at the recent WWE Monday Night Raw broadcast in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome.

As the pair dissected the monumental boo’ing treatment Hogan was met with upon his entrance to the show apart of the New Day branch of Raw streaming on Netflix, Jackson Jr. made some palpable statements about the elderly wrestling figure. For starters, Jackson Jr. revealed he and wrestling aficionado Wale and comedian Eric Andre were among the attendees who boo’d the crap out of Hogan.

“I’ll show you the video,” Jackson Jr. said proudly with a devious chuckle underneath his breath present.

He continued, “Me, Eric Andre, and Wale was giving it to him.”

When pressed to clarify why his trio directed such aggression to Hogan, Jackson Jr. simply replied, “Uh, the n*gga hatin’.”

However, as he clarified his strong initial statements, Jackson Jr. further uncovered the deepening rift between one of the sport’s most beloved figures and its massive Black fanbase. In particular, the Straight Outta Compton star explained the bad taste in his mouth as a result of Hogan’s racist 2008 rant had never truly left his taste buds even to this day — making it hard to stomach him in any sort of dose.

“The racism, bro,” he said in part before adding, “It’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was.” He added, “And if you look up his rant, it’s very, you know, it’s very detailed.”

As Jackson Jr. concluded, he addressed the discourse online that Hogan received unfair treatment by shutting down the notion in the first place—suggesting Los Angeles shouldn’t have been the venue to introduce him and expect a standing ovation. “And you know, I get a lot of people online who are like, ‘Oh, well, you know, he would be mad if he found out about that whole generation’, yeah, well, when I find out, I’ll be mad,” he said. “But like right now, bringing them out here. What’d you think was going to happen in LA?”

He added, “That’s a pivotal moment in wrestling history—You know, I’m glad I was there.”

Jackson Jr.’s remarks are especially potent considering they follow Hogan’s own fellow wrestling peer, former WWE star Mark Henry revealed he unsuccessfully attempted to advise the Hulkster on how to fix his reputation as a racist.

Check out the clip below of Hogan being boo’d by thousands the moment he entered the arena in the post below.