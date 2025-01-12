WWE Veteran Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Refused To Tour HBCU’s Before Being Boo’d

Former WWE wrestler Mark Henry discusses his advice to Hulk Hogan on addressing past controversial remarks and the crowd’s reaction at WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

Former star WWE wrestler Mark Henry has revealed that he attempted to advise Hulk Hogan on a strategy to combat the fallout from his alleged recent string of discrimination before he got boo’d by thousands.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Henry addressed Hogan being fiercely boo’d by nearly 18,000 fans in Inglewood at WWE’s Monday Night Raw: New Day for Netflix. When asked if he was surprised by how the crowd reacted to Hogan, Henry confessed that he once suggested Hogan take proactive steps to address his controversial past racist remarks by touring Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

However, the wrestling legend apparently refused to follow through. The revelation came about when Henry started discussing Hogan’s legacy, which he acknowledged was solidified but still also susceptible to public opinion based on the complicated scrutiny the wrestling star has faced in recent years.

“Anytime that you consider the Mount Rushmore in the top 10 of wrestling all time, Hogan is always going to be in that top 10,” Henry admitted. “But right now, you know, with the social climate and the things that he said and does and his lack of effort to try to fix it, people are going to come down on it.”

Henry then revealed that he initially had no personal issues with Hogan but found it difficult to overlook the star’s actions and inactions after hearing about the racist remarks.

“I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff,” he said. “And even then, I believe in giving second chances. Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a fix-it person. I’m not going to dwell on the negative. I’m not going to talk about the past. We’re going forward.”

But according to Henry, Hogan had no interest in taking part in his “fix it” mantra, nor making amends.

“He never wanted to go forward and fix it,” he said. “So, you know, that’s what happens when you think that everything is going to go away. It’s not going to go away.”

Despite offering a path to reconciliation, Hogan’s reluctance left Henry disappointed. “I offered to say, ‘Hey, let’s do a tour of the Black colleges, law schools, and explain what happened,'” he said. “He didn’t want to do that.”

Hogan’s career has been shadowed by several controversies in recent years, including a viral scandal in 2024 involving accusations of racism during a promotional campaign for a drink brand. The incident consumed TikTok and other social media platforms after a young Black model claims she was mysteriously dismissed from a gig days before it ended after being hired to promote the product.

The model claims once she met Hogan, shortly after she was relieved and claims she found out that another white model was hired to carryout the job. The scandal reignited criticism of Hogan’s past behavior and further strained his relationship with fans.